TCU
Kickoff time, TV info announced for TCU’s Nov. 2 football game at Oklahoma State
TCU will have consecutive 2:30 p.m. starts.
The Big 12 announced starting times for the Nov. 2 weekend, and TCU at Oklahoma State will be played at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN.
TCU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) hosts Texas this weekend with a 2:30 p.m. kick at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday.
TCU won its last trip to Stillwater, 44-31, in 2017. The Frogs are riding a two-game winning streak in the series as they had a 31-24 victory last season in Fort Worth.
Coach Gary Patterson is 3-4 lifetime against Oklahoma State. Oklahoma and Texas Tech are the only other conference teams that Patterson has a losing record against.
Comments