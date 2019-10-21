Kickoff time, TV info announced for TCU’s Nov. 2 football game at Oklahoma State

TCU will have consecutive 2:30 p.m. starts.

The Big 12 announced starting times for the Nov. 2 weekend, and TCU at Oklahoma State will be played at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN.

TCU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) hosts Texas this weekend with a 2:30 p.m. kick at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday.

TCU won its last trip to Stillwater, 44-31, in 2017. The Frogs are riding a two-game winning streak in the series as they had a 31-24 victory last season in Fort Worth.

Coach Gary Patterson is 3-4 lifetime against Oklahoma State. Oklahoma and Texas Tech are the only other conference teams that Patterson has a losing record against.