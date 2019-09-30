Breaking down TCU’s 2020 baseball schedule: Frogs to face defending national champs in LA

TCU baseball opens up practice for the 2019 season TCU baseball opens up practice for the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU baseball opens up practice for the 2019 season.

TCU baseball will face the reigning national champions at Dodger Stadium next season.

The Frogs released their 2020 schedule and the non-conference highlight is a March 8 game against Vanderbilt at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

TCU had a 10-2 victory over Vanderbilt last season.

That weekend also features TCU on road games against USC (March 6) and UCLA (March 7). The Frogs will stay in Southern California that week for a Tuesday game at San Diego State on March 10.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here’s other notable takeaways from TCU’s schedule —

▪ TCU’s home opener is Feb. 14 against Kentucky. That’s a three-game series to open the season.

▪ TCU will host UT-Arlington on March 3, and play at UTA on March 24.

▪ TCU opens Big 12 play on the road at Oklahoma State from March 20-22.

▪ TCU’s first home series in Big 12 play is March 27-29 against Oklahoma.

▪ TCU closes the regular season with a home series against Texas Tech from May 14-16.

The full schedule can be found on TCU’s athletics website. The Big 12 tournament is scheduled for May 20-24 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

TCU is coming off a 34-28 season.