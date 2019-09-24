NFL Frog tracker: Two TCU products start on New England Patriots’ O-line in Week 3

TCU’s Ben Banogu making smooth transition to LB at Senior Bowl TCU's Ben Banogu is switching to linebacker after a standout college career as a pass rusher. He's made quick strides in a short time at the Senior Bowl. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU's Ben Banogu is switching to linebacker after a standout college career as a pass rusher. He's made quick strides in a short time at the Senior Bowl.

TCU has 15 players on NFL 53-man rosters, including two on the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

In fact, the Patriots had a pair of TCU products starting on their offensive line on Sunday. Marshall Newhouse started at left tackle and Marcus Cannon was at right tackle. Newhouse joined the Patriots earlier this month when Cannon went down with an injury.

Newhouse and Cannon were teammates at TCU from 2006-09.

Here’s a look at how it went for the former Frogs in Week 3 --

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ben Banogu, LB Indianapolis: He had two tackles, including one for a loss, in Colts’ 27-24 victory over Falcons.

Marcus Cannon, OT New England: Returned to the starting lineup as right tackle in Patriots’ 30-14 victory over Jets. Played 75 of 77 snaps on offense.

L.J. Collier, DE Seattle: Inactive.

Andy Dalton, QB Cincinnati: He threw for a TD and rushed for a TD. But he also had two interceptions in Bengals’ 21-17 loss to Bills.

Travin Howard, LB L.A. Rams: Played 14 snaps on special teams in Rams’ 20-13 victory over Browns.

Jerry Hughes, DE Buffalo: He had a tackle and a pass defended in Bills’ 21-17 victory over Bengals.

Joey Hunt, C Seattle: Saw his first game action this season, playing four snaps (three on special teams, one on offense) in Seahawks’ 33-27 loss to Saints.

Colin Jones, S Carolina: He had a special teams tackle, playing 24 special teams snaps, in the Panthers’ 38-20 victory over Cardinals.

Marshall Newhouse, OT New England: Started at left tackle on same O-line with Cannon in Patriots’ 30-14 victory over Jets. Played all 77 snaps on offense.

Joseph Noteboom, OT L.A. Rams: Noteboom started at left guard for the third straight week, playing all 66 offensive snaps.

Matt Pryor, OT Philadelphia: He played four snaps in first career NFL regular-season action.

Austin Schlottmann, OG Denver: He played three special teams snaps in Broncos’ 27-16 loss to Packers.

Ty Summers, LB Green Bay: Summers had a special teams tackle for the second straight week in Packers’ 27-16 victory over Broncos.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT Philadelphia: He came off the bench, playing 25 snaps (21 on offense, four on special teams) in Eagles’ 27-24 loss to Lions.

Jason Verrett, CB San Francisco: Made his debut with the 49ers, playing 10 snaps (four on defense, six on special teams) in a 24-20 victory over Steelers. It marked Verrett’s first NFL regular-season action since September 2017.