TCU football bolsters 2020 recruiting class as three-star JUCO offensive tackle commits

TCU landed a big-time commitment for its 2020 recruiting class on Monday night.

JUCO offensive tackle Brandon Coleman announced his intentions to join the Frogs in a Twitter post.

“I’ve always dreamt of playing football in the United States, but to come this far and earn a full scholarship after only 2 years of playing this sport still amazes me,” wrote Coleman, a German who played at Denton High School in 2018 and is now at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens.

“I want to thank my family, friends, high school coaches, [TVCC head coach Sherard Poteete and offensive line coach Tyler Uselton] for helping in this recruiting process. Also, I want to thank all the universities and coaches involved with helping me in this process.

“With that being said, I would like to announce that I am hereby committing to Texas Christian University!”

Coleman is listed at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, and is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He is the No. 8-ranked JUCO offensive tackle in the country.

TCU will lose its top two offensive tackles in seniors Lucas Niang and Anthony McKinney after the season.

TCU’s 2020 class is ranked No. 47 in the nation and No. 8 in the Big 12 by 247Sports.