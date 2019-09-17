TCU football vs. SMU Mustangs: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

TCU football’s top 5 players in 2019 Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019.

TCU is coming off a big-time road win at Purdue last Saturday. Next up is a matchup against crosstown rival SMU.

The Mustangs are off to a 3-0 start, and figure to pose a much stiffer challenge than in recent years. TCU has won the past six meetings by an average of 31 points with the last one-possession contest coming in TCU’s 24-16 victory in 2012.

Here’s what you need to know for Saturday’s SMU game:

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

TV: FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Coley Harvey)

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM, Sirius 135, XM 199 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO 99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: TCU by 9 1/2 (over/under 57)

ATTENDING THE GAME

Tickets: Available starting at $40 ($20 for groups of 20 or more). May be purchased on school’s website or at the Parrish Family Athletics Ticket Office in Schollmaier Arena beginning at 9:30 a.m. through halftime on Saturday.

Gates: Open at 12:30 p.m. with concession stands offering “happy hour” prices including $5 beers. Fans entering the east side of the stadium are encouraged to arrive early to avoid long lines at the gates.

Parking: Lots open five hours before kickoff (9:30 a.m.). Free parking lots (that don’t allow tailgating) are located at Doxology Bible Church (4805 Arborlawn Drive, 929 spots) and Travis Avenue Baptist Church (800 W Berry Street, 450 spots) with shuttle service beginning three hours prior to kickoff.

Ride share (Uber, Lyft, etc): Pick up and drop off is at University Baptist Church at the corner of Wabash Avenue and McPherson Avenue, northeast of the stadium.

Taxis are allowed to pick up and drop off at the corner of Stadium Drive and Bellaire Drive North, southeast of the stadium.

Frog Alley: Has moved because of the east-side stadium construction. It’s now in front of Schollmaier Arena.

Frog Alley is open three hours before kickoff (11:30 a.m.) with the team arriving for the “Frog Walk” 2.5 hours before (noon). The marching band will perform one hour before kickoff (1:30 p.m.).

DID YOU KNOW?

This will be the 99th matchup between TCU and SMU. The Frogs own the all-time series 51-40-7. … TCU won the first game of the series 43-0 in 1915 in Fort Worth. … TCU coach Gary Patterson has a lifetime record of 15-2 against the Mustangs … TCU has the Big 12’s longest active win streak at five games. … SMU head coach Sonny Dykes was an offensive analyst for TCU in 2017, prior to taking the Mustangs’ head coach position. … TCU is averaging 36.5 points a game, while SMU is averaging 44.3.

PREDICTION

SMU has taken a step forward in Dykes’ second season, and quarterback Shane Buechele is playing well as a grad transfer. The Mustangs will keep this game close, but the Frogs are the more talented team and will pull away late. TCU 34, SMU 23.