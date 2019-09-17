Tracking TCU’s NFL players: L.J. Collier makes debut, Newhouse starts for Pats in Week 2

Meet TCU DE L.J. Collier, rising NFL prospect TCU defensive end L.J. Collier has seen his NFL Draft stock improve since his senior season ended. Collier is a possible a first-round pick in this week's draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU defensive end L.J. Collier has seen his NFL Draft stock improve since his senior season ended. Collier is a possible a first-round pick in this week's draft.

TCU has 16 players on NFL 53-man rosters. Here’s a look at how it went for the former Frogs in Week 2 --

Ben Banogu, LB Indianapolis: He played seven snaps on defense in the Colts’ 19-17 victory over the Titans.

Marcus Cannon, OT New England: Inactive.

L.J. Collier, DE Seattle: Made his NFL debut, playing 16 snaps on defense in the Seahawks’ 28-26 victory over Pittsburgh.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Andy Dalton, QB Cincinnati: He went 26-of-42 passing for 311 yards with two TDs and one interception in the Bengals’ 41-17 loss to San Francisco.

Josh Doctson, WR Minnesota: Placed on injured reserve.

Travin Howard, LB L.A. Rams: Played 18 snaps on special teams, recording a tackle on punt coverage.

Jerry Hughes, DE Buffalo: He had two tackles in the Bills’ 28-14 victory over the Giants.

Joey Hunt, C Seattle: Inactive.

Colin Jones, S Carolina: In his eighth season with the Panthers, he played 26 snaps on special teams in Panthers’ 20-14 loss to Tampa Bay.

Marshall Newhouse, OT New England: Joined the Patriots last week and got the start at right tackle (for an injured Cannon), playing all 77 offensive snaps in the Patriots’ 43-0 victory over the Dolphins.

Joseph Noteboom, OT L.A. Rams: Noteboom started at left guard for the second straight week, playing all 70 snaps on offense.

Matt Pryor, OT Philadelphia: Inactive.

Austin Schlottmann, OG Denver: He played three snaps on special teams in the Broncos’ 16-14 loss to Chicago.

Ty Summers, LB Green Bay: Played 20 snaps on special teams, recording a tackle on punt coverage.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT Philadelphia: He came off the bench, playing four snaps on offense and two on special teams.

Jason Verrett, CB San Francisco: Inactive.