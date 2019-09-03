TCU’s Song, Wallow earn Big 12 accolades following Week 1 victory

TCU kicker Jonathan Song has career day vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff TCU kicker Jonathan Song connected on five field goals in the season-opening victory over Arkansas- Pine Bluff. The five field goals were a career-best for Song. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU kicker Jonathan Song connected on five field goals in the season-opening victory over Arkansas- Pine Bluff. The five field goals were a career-best for Song.

The TCU football team has plenty to work on following its 39-7 season-opening victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

But a couple players were recognized for their Week 1 efforts by the Big 12 on Tuesday.

Kicker Jonathan Song went five-for-five on field goal attempts and earned the conference’s special teams player of the week honors. Linebacker Garret Wallow took home defensive player of the week honors.

Song accounted for 17 points for the Frogs, making field goals from 24, 36, 19, 34 and 38 yards. He also had two point-after attempts, and got a touchback on his lone kickoff. The five field goals were a career-high for Song.

Wallow, meanwhile, shined for the defense with a team-leading 13 tackles, including eight solo stops. He had 3.5 tackles for loss, which is tied for the Big 12 lead through Week 1. The 13 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss were career-highs for Wallow.

Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts earned the Big 12’s offensive and newcomer of the week honors after his stellar play in OU’s 49-31 victory over Houston. Hurts accounted for six touchdowns and set the record for total offensive yards by a player in his OU debut with 508 yards.