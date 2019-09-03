Former TCU first-round pick signs with Minnesota Vikings

Video: Ex TCU WR Josh Doctson on getting the call that changed his life (video by Charean Williams) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (video by Charean Williams)

Former TCU standout Josh Doctson is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, according to reports.

Doctson, who was the 22nd overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, was released by the Redskins on Saturday.

Doctson caught a career-high 44 passes for 532 yards in 2018. In 2017, he had 35 catches for 502 yards and six touchdowns. That year he was playing with quarterback receiver Terry McLaurin, who is currently the Vikings quarterback. He only played in two games as a rookie because of an Achilles injury.

The Vikings were in need of a receiver after Kirk Cousins, who was drafted one spot after Doctson in the ‘16 draft.

The Redskins did not pick up the fifth-year option on Doctson’s contract and drafted receiver Terry McLaurin in the third round in April.

