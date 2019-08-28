TCU’s starting left tackle Quazzel White beat out a guy on NFL radars

TCU football’s top 5 players in 2019 Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019.

Arguably the biggest surprise on TCU’s depth chart happened at left tackle.

Sophomore Quazzel White beat out senior Anthony McKinney for the opening-day start against Arkansas- Pine Bluff on Saturday.

White took advantage of working with the first-team while McKinney dealt with an injury for two weeks of fall camp.

“The bottom line to it is [McKinney] didn’t get better and Quazzel did,” coach Gary Patterson said. “It’s very simple.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

White, listed at 6-foot-3, 317 pounds, played in six games last season as a redshirt freshman. He joined the program as a highly-touted recruit out of Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, ranking as the No. 16 overall offensive guard in the country.

McKinney, meanwhile, joined the program as a highly-touted JUCO recruit last year. He started nine games, including the final seven, but has battled injuries this fall. At 6-foot-8, 314 pounds, McKinney has the size that intrigues NFL scouts.

TCU typical likes using taller tackles, too, and McKinney could earn his job back in the near future.

But, for now, White has won the job at left tackle. And Patterson sees the silver lining, considering most teams need at least eight linemen to get through a season.

“Now we have stronger depth at that position,” Patterson said.

In other O-line news, fifth-year senior David Bolisomi earned the starting nod at right guard. At 6-foot-6, 322 pounds, Bolisomi provides a big body inside.

“Bolisomi had a great spring,” Patterson said. “He’s what you need in a fifth-year senior. He can play guard or tackle. He’s got a huge frame. He’s got a lot of length.”

Along with White and Bolisomi, TCU’s starting offensive line features right tackle Lucas Niang, center Coy McMillon and left guard Cordel Iwuagwu.

Patterson raved about McMillon, a sophomore who joined the program ranked as the No. 10 tight end in the state.

“We feel better right now about the center than we did going into the fall,” Patterson said.