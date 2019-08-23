Here are the beer options for TCU football games this fall

TCU football’s top 5 players in 2019 Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019.

Beer is coming to Amon G. Carter Stadium this fall, and TCU is providing its fans with a variety of options.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati took to social media with a number of the options that will be available beginning with the season opener against Arkansas- Pine Bluff on Aug. 31.

Walking the stadium with the team getting ready for next weekend and poked my head in one of the concession stands... #gofrogs pic.twitter.com/VKXkGdsbUV — Jeremiah Donati (@JDonati_TCU) August 23, 2019

Coors Light, Miller Lite, Shiner, Sol, Revolver’s Blood and Honey and Rahr’s Dadgum IPA are the beer options for now. There’s also a Henry’s hard sparkling water. TCU is considering a cold wine option as well.

The four new grab-and-go convenience stores located throughout the stadium will have rotating craft beers as well.

TCU will sell the drinks for $7 during the game (sales are open until the start of the fourth quarter). There will be “Happy Hour” pricing with beers sold for $5 from when gates open two hours before game time until 30 minutes before kickoff.