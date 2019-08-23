TCU

Here are the beer options for TCU football games this fall

TCU football’s top 5 players in 2019

Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019. By
Up Next
Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019. By

Beer is coming to Amon G. Carter Stadium this fall, and TCU is providing its fans with a variety of options.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati took to social media with a number of the options that will be available beginning with the season opener against Arkansas- Pine Bluff on Aug. 31.

Coors Light, Miller Lite, Shiner, Sol, Revolver’s Blood and Honey and Rahr’s Dadgum IPA are the beer options for now. There’s also a Henry’s hard sparkling water. TCU is considering a cold wine option as well.

The four new grab-and-go convenience stores located throughout the stadium will have rotating craft beers as well.

TCU will sell the drinks for $7 during the game (sales are open until the start of the fourth quarter). There will be “Happy Hour” pricing with beers sold for $5 from when gates open two hours before game time until 30 minutes before kickoff.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  