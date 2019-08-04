TCU pleased NCAA agreed Shawn Robinson’s waiver claim was ‘factually incorrect’

The NCAA denied former TCU QB Shawn Robinson an immediate eligibility waiver. AP

The NCAA reached the right decision when it denied former TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson’s plea for an immediate eligibility waiver, TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said.

“The basis for the waiver was factually incorrect and not something we could support,” Donati said.

Robinson alleged mistreatment during his time with TCU, something that TCU contested the grounds on. The program did not want false allegations tied to it, and it proved to be a desperation approach by Missouri and Robinson.

Robinson told The Kansas City Star he didn’t plan to appeal the decision, and didn’t go into much detail about the accusations. He simply saw other quarterbacks around the country obtaining waivers, and figured he’d give it a shot.

Missouri filed the initial waiver claim on his behalf, and would have to do the same on an appeal. The NCAA would need to see new evidence in order to review the appeal.

For TCU, it would continue to defend its football program and coach Gary Patterson. The university did the same when former receiver Kolby Listenbee made similar accusations, and both sides recently settled that case.

Patterson is established enough that he deserves the benefit of the doubt when it comes to these allegations, and there’s a reason TCU is so adamant to defend its coach and program.

In the end, TCU is pleased with the conclusion the NCAA reached on Robinson’s claims.

TCU opens its season against Arkansas- Pine Bluff on Aug. 31.