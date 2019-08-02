NCAA denies waiver to make MU QB and TCU transfer Shawn Robinson immediately eligible

TCU transfer Shawn Robinson meets the media TCU transfer quarterback Shawn Robinson meets with the reporters for the first time since transferring to Missouri. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU transfer quarterback Shawn Robinson meets with the reporters for the first time since transferring to Missouri.

The NCAA has denied Missouri quarterback Shawn Robinson an immediate eligibility waiver for 2019.

Without the waiver, Robinson must sit out the 2019 season, per NCAA transfer rules, and would be eligible in 2020.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback said he likely won’t appeal the decision, because any challenge to the ruling would need to bring new evidence to light. Tigers head coach Barry Odom said MU wasn’t given a reason for Robinson’s waiver being denied.

Robinson, who transferred to MU from TCU, filed a waiver through Missouri on grounds of alleged mistreatment during his time with the Horned Frogs. TCU contested those allegations, defending itself and coach Gary Patterson’s program.

“I thought I had a pretty good case,” Robinson said on Friday. “All the other quarterbacks around the country were getting accepted so it was just, why not?”

Robinson and Missouri were hoping to obtain an eligibility waiver as Robinson would have been an experienced backup behind projected starter and Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant. Additionally, Robinson would have been eligible for a redshirt if he played in four or fewer games, per the NCAA’s updated redshirt rule.

Missouri opened fall camp on Friday with freshman Connor Bazelak and redshirt sophomore Taylor Powell the frontrunners for the backup job behind Bryant. Powell was listed as the Tigers’ No. 2 quarterback on its first depth chart.

“It just sounded really good to get the appeal and get my feet wet and get valuable reps in practice,” Robinson said.

The NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility is confidential and the specific nature of what Robinson’s claims pertain to is unknown as far as the alleged mistreatment at TCU.

Robinson injured his left shoulder during the TCU-Iowa State game on Sept. 29, and started in TCU’s next game against Texas Tech on Oct. 11 and again in the Oklahoma game on Oct. 20.

Robinson struggled trying to play through the injury, eventually being replaced by backup Mike Collins in the Oklahoma game.

TCU contends the coaching staff did not force Robinson to start or play through any sort of injury. Instead, Robinson pushed to try to play through the injury, something he’d done throughout his high school career.

“He’s tried to play and I think it’s hurt his confidence and it’s hurt his escapability and a lot of other things for him to make some plays, how we run the read-option and everything,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said during his mid-week news conference following the Oklahoma game, when he announced Robinson was done for the season.

“It just came to the point in time (that) for the betterment of him, he needed to go ahead and get things taken care of.”

Robinson was the second TCU player to allege mistreatment, joining former wide receiver Kolby Listenbee. Listenbee sued TCU, among others, and that case was recently settled.

Robinson transferred to Missouri in December, shortly after the Tigers landed Bryant. Robinson is projected to be the Tigers’ starter in 2020.

Robinson was TCU’s leading passer last season, throwing for 1,326 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. He completed 61% of his passes (123-for-203). He also rushed for 230 yards and three TDs on 49 carries.