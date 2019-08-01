All you need to know about TCU football’s reporting day, including Sewo Olonilua’s status

TCU’s Gary Patterson talks QB battle, early season games TCU coach Gary Patterson met with reporters at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium on July 15. He touched on a variety topics, headlines by the Frogs' QB battle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU coach Gary Patterson met with reporters at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium on July 15. He touched on a variety topics, headlines by the Frogs' QB battle.

Reporting day is here for TCU football.

Today is the official start for fall camp for players and coaching staff and, yes, senior running back Sewo Olonilua will be with the team. His standing with the program remains unchanged as the school is taking a wait-and-see approach with how his legal matters unfold.

Olonilua, the team’s leading rusher from last season, was arrested in May and is facing possible drug charges in Walker County. The Walker County district attorney’s office has not updated the status of the case, and it’s pending for now.

TCU officials have not made a firm decision on possible discipline for Olonilua. It’s a fluid situation depending on how the legal issues are resolved. For now, Olonilua will be eligible to participate in fall camp.

TCU officials will continue to monitor the developments and gather information as it becomes available.

Outside of that, Day 1 is more housekeeping than anything for the team.

The day starts with a 10:30 a.m. NCAA compliance meeting followed by a media availability that includes coach Gary Patterson, defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow, co-offensive coordinators Sonny Cumbie and Curtis Luper, and select players meeting with yours truly and other local outlets.

The afternoon and evening schedule includes physicals, equipment disbursement and team meetings.

The Frogs will hit the practice fields starting at 5 p.m. Friday, as the early preparations begin for the season.

TCU’s fall classes start on Monday Aug. 26, and the first football game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff is scheduled for Aug. 31 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

2019 Senior Class! We start tomorrow! “Calling all Frogs”It is time! pic.twitter.com/FmXTYYNjub — Gary Patterson (@TCUCoachP) August 1, 2019

The Frogs, coming off a 7-6 season, were picked fourth in the 2019 Big 12 media preseason poll. They return 12 starters (five defensive, seven offensive), and carry the Big 12’s longest active winning streak (three) into the season.