TCU’s $100 million stadium expansion won’t be ready until 2020 season

Call it the 2020 project.

TCU’s $100 million east-side expansion of Amon G. Carter Stadium won’t be complete until the start of the 2020 season, TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati informed expansion donors in an email. He later announced it on social media.

“Earlier this afternoon we notified our stadium expansion donors of some unfortunate news - that we would not be able to access the new club and suites this season,” Donati wrote. “While very disappointing, we wouldn’t be able to deliver a game day experience that our donors deserved.

“We have spent the last few weeks looking at every option to access the space but ultimately we believed our donors deserved better. We are committed to delivering a world class experience for them! Thank you to all our supporters for your patience and understanding.”

Donati and the expansion committee reached the decision to delay unveiling the project until next season after meeting with Turner Construction officials earlier this month. Donati had expressed optimism last spring that the project would be ready for the Texas game on Oct. 26.

But the majority of construction projects in the DFW area have been delayed substantially after historic rainfall last fall and winter, and TCU finds itself in that predicament.

TCU does not want to rush the project and force opening it too soon. Donati said the game day experience would be “severely limited” if they went down that route such as elevators not being serviceable and temporary food and alcohol service.

The expansion project delay affects about 2,000 fans.

The good news for TCU fans is that the new video board above the north end zone grandstands will be installed by the first game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 31. That is part of the project that should enhance the game day atmosphere for the majority of fans.

The $100 million project broke ground in June 2018, and will include more than 1,000 club seats, 22 luxury suites, 48 loge boxes and two private clubs when complete. There will also be a 100-foot outdoor balcony overlooking Frog Alley, the TCU campus and downtown Fort Worth.