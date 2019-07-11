One of TCU’s top big men no longer with program, ‘exploring other opportunities’

Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU’s SuperFrog for Big Monday game TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon shot two promotional videos for the Horned Frogs' first ever appearance on ESPN's Big Monday telecast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon shot two promotional videos for the Horned Frogs' first ever appearance on ESPN's Big Monday telecast.

Lat Mayen has left the TCU men’s basketball program.

Mayen is not listed on the 2019-20 roster on TCU’s website, and a source confirmed he’s no longer with the Frogs and is “exploring other opportunities.”

Mayen sustained a season-ending injury to his left knee last season. As a redshirt freshman last year, he averaged 2.1 points and 1.2 rebounds in 7.9 minutes played per game.

He had career highs against West Virginia (1/15/19) with 12 points, six rebounds, three field goals and 26 minutes.

Mayen, 6-foot-9, 210 pounds, was considered the No. 1 player in the 2017 Australian class and a four-star prospect when he signed with TCU.

He could transfer to another school or turn professional.

Mayen is cousins with former TCU standout Kouat Noi, who is earning a six-figure salary by returning to Australia to play in the National Basketball League (NBL).