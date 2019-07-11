TCU
One of TCU’s top big men no longer with program, ‘exploring other opportunities’
Lat Mayen has left the TCU men’s basketball program.
Mayen is not listed on the 2019-20 roster on TCU’s website, and a source confirmed he’s no longer with the Frogs and is “exploring other opportunities.”
Mayen sustained a season-ending injury to his left knee last season. As a redshirt freshman last year, he averaged 2.1 points and 1.2 rebounds in 7.9 minutes played per game.
He had career highs against West Virginia (1/15/19) with 12 points, six rebounds, three field goals and 26 minutes.
Mayen, 6-foot-9, 210 pounds, was considered the No. 1 player in the 2017 Australian class and a four-star prospect when he signed with TCU.
He could transfer to another school or turn professional.
Mayen is cousins with former TCU standout Kouat Noi, who is earning a six-figure salary by returning to Australia to play in the National Basketball League (NBL).
