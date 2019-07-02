TCU ex Jaylen Fisher is headed to this WAC school

TCU’s Jaylen Fisher is transferring to Grand Canyon University. Special to Star-Telegram

Former TCU basketball player Jaylen Fisher has found a new home.

Fisher announced that he’ll continue his playing career next season at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

GCU is coached by longtime NBA player Dan Majerle. The Antelopes play in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and have won at least 20 games for the past four seasons under Majerle.

Fisher developed into a fan favorite with the Frogs as the program’s highest-rated recruit out of Tennessee, but battled injuries throughout his tenure. He played in just nine games last season, averaging 12.1 points a game while making 44.1 percent of his 3-point attempts.

In his three seasons with TCU, Fisher averaged 10.9 points, 4.2 assists and shot 40.9 percent from 3-point range. He played in 61 games, including 56 starts.

Fisher announced he’d be leaving the program in early January.