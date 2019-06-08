TCU’s Chengetayi Mapaya’s dramatic final leap won him triple jump national championship

TCU’s Mapaya reacts to triple jump national title TCU sophomore Chengetayi Mapaya won the national championship in the triple jump Friday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU sophomore Chengetayi Mapaya won the national championship in the triple jump Friday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas.

Mapaya, who was in third place going into his sixth and final jump, flew 17.13m (56-2.5) passing up event leader Jordan Scott of Virginia (17.01m, 55-9.75) to win the national championship. It was TCU’s first national title in track and field since Ronnie Baker won the 60m dash in 2016.

“I had the advantage in that I was the last jumper so I actually knew what I had to jump,” Mapaya said in a press release. “It was amazing. I’ve always wanted to jump 17 meters and 56 feet. I believed and I did it.”

Mapaya, who earned First Team All-America Honors, shattered his own school record of 16.64m (54-7.25), set earlier this season at the National Relay Championships in Fayetteville, Ark. The Harare, Zimbabwe native is now a four-time All-American.