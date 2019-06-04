TCU product survives ‘longest day in golf,’ punches ticket to U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

FW resident Tom Hoge reflects on getting first Colonial invitation Tom Hoge, a former TCU golfer who lives in Fort Worth, is excited about his chance to play in his first Dean & DeLuca Invitational this week at Colonial Country Club. Video by Jimmy Burch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tom Hoge, a former TCU golfer who lives in Fort Worth, is excited about his chance to play in his first Dean & DeLuca Invitational this week at Colonial Country Club. Video by Jimmy Burch.

Tom Hoge is returning to the U.S. Open.

The TCU product qualified for our nation’s championship, and one of golf’s four majors, on Monday in Canada. The U.S. Open will be held next week at prestigious Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

Hoge was among four qualifiers from the 37 in the field for a USGA Sectional Qualifier at RattleSnake Point Golf Club in Canada. Hoge finished tied for medalist honors with a combined 36-hole score of 5-under (139).

Hoge placed first along with Sepp Straka. Other qualifiers from that sectional were Nathan Lashley and Alex Prugh.

Hoge will be making his third U.S. Open appearance, failing to make the cut in 2015 and 2016.

Hoge has made 10 of 23 cuts in PGA Tour events this season, earning just over $300,000. He made the cut in each the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas and the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth last month, finishing T67 and T40, respectively.

Fellow TCU golfer J.J. Henry attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open at a sectional at Old Oaks Country Club and Century Country Club in New York, but missed the cut by three strokes.

This marks the sixth time the U.S. Open will be held at Pebble Beach, the last coming in 2010 when Irishman Graeme McDowell won the event. Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2000, the start of his “Tiger Slam.”