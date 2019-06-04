PHOTOS: Texas Rangers Golf Club

Picture of the new Texas Rangers Golf Club in its early transition from Chester Ditto Golf Course.
Bill Hanna
bhanna@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers golf course is set to open May 2. The former Ditto course underwent a 24 million dollar makeover as well as a branding change to become the jewel of Arlington’s municipal golf courses.
David Kent
Special
Each hole has a distinctive name at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington. Hole 1 is the ‘Lead Off.’
David Kent
Special to the Star-Telegram
The practice facility at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington.
David Kent
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers Golf Club course is a par 72 that can stretch to 7,010 yards.
David Kent
Special to the Star-Telegram
David Kent
Special
David Kent
Special
David Kent
Special
David Kent
Special
David Kent
Special
David Kent
Special