Kickoff times set for three games for TCU in 2019, including test at Purdue

TCU athletics held its annual "Meet the Frogs" event on Saturday. Football players and coach Gary Patterson interacted with fans, as well as the volleyball and soccer teams.
The Big 12 announced TV times for early and special dates next fall.

The following times have been set for TCU:

Aug. 31 vs Arkansas- Pine Bluff, 7 p.m., FSN

Sept. 14 at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Nov. 29 vs. West Virginia, 2:30 p.m., ABC/ ESPN

TCU’s full 2019 schedule is as follows:

Sept. 21 vs SMU

Sept. 28 vs Kansas

Oct. 5 at Iowa State

Oct. 19 at Kansas State

Oct. 26 vs Texas

Nov. 2 at Oklahoma State

Nov. 9 vs Baylor

Nov. 16 at Texas Tech

Nov. 23 at Oklahoma

