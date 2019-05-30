TCU
Kickoff times set for three games for TCU in 2019, including test at Purdue
TCU players interact with fans during “Meet the Frogs”
The Big 12 announced TV times for early and special dates next fall.
TCU’s full 2019 schedule is as follows:
Aug. 31 vs Arkansas- Pine Bluff, 7 p.m., FSN
Sept. 14 at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Sept. 21 vs SMU
Sept. 28 vs Kansas
Oct. 5 at Iowa State
Oct. 19 at Kansas State
Oct. 26 vs Texas
Nov. 2 at Oklahoma State
Nov. 9 vs Baylor
Nov. 16 at Texas Tech
Nov. 23 at Oklahoma
Nov. 29 vs. West Virginia, 2:30 p.m., ABC/ ESPN
