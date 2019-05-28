TCU men’s golf finishes 15th at NCAA tournament, falls short of match play competition

Hayden Springer, who won the Big 12 men’s golf championship in West Virginia, had the best showing for TCU on Monday at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships, finishing tied for 28th (8-over par). Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The TCU golf team fell short of making it to the match play portion of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships. Instead, the Frogs settled for 15th place on Monday at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Frogs went into Monday in 10th place and hoped to reach the Top 8 to advance to the match play portion this week. But TCU shot a 23-over 311, and didn’t make the cut.

Senior Hayden Springer had the best showing for TCU, finishing tied for 28th (8-over), followed by fellow seniors Stefano Mazzoli (T38), David Ravetto (67), Turner MacLean (T68) and Triston Fisher (78).

The TCU golf team will return sophomores-to-be Alejandro Aguilera and Justin Gums, as well as junior Trevor Brown. TCU will also welcome five incoming freshmen who signed in the fall.