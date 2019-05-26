TCU product J.J. Henry has his best Colonial in a decade

Former TCU golfer J.J. Henry had his best showing at Colonial in a decade. pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Henry finished the tournament T27, carding an even-par 70 during Sunday’s final round at Colonial Country Club. A plugged bunker shot on No. 18 ruined any hope of him carding an under-par round for the third time this week.

He opened the tournament with a 3-under 67 followed by rounds of 73 and 69 on Friday and Saturday.

“For whatever reason, I haven’t had a whole lot of great opportunities here,” said Henry, who has played in every Colonial since his debut in 2002.

“I love playing here. It’s my fifth major. I tend to put a little too much pressure on myself sometimes around these parts, but it’s a great event.

“I wish I would’ve been a little closer to the lead, but we had wonderful crowds all week. Huge crowds. Great support and a lot of TCU fans, a lot of friends, a lot of family. I heard a lot of ‘Go Frogs.’ It was nice to play pretty solid for four days.”

Henry, 44, made the cut here for the first time since 2014, and this is his best finish since a career-best T22 in 2009. He earned $55,115 for the week.

This ranks as his best tournament of the season, too, outside of a T10 at the Puerto Rico Open in February. It was his fifth cut made in 14 PGA Tour starts this season.

“I played solid all week,” Henry said. “I didn’t putt particularly well, but I hit the ball really well in these tough swirly winds. All in all, it was a good week.





“Hopefully carry a little bit of this momentum for the summer.”

Fellow TCU product Tom Hoge also had a solid week at the Colonial, making the cut for his fourth consecutive tournament. He finished T40th with rounds of 70-69-71-72, earning $26,280.