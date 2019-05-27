TCU baseball is dangerous team going into NCAAs

TCU baseball is back in the NCAAs. Special to the Star-Telegram

TCU baseball is back in the NCAA Tournament.

The Frogs were a surprise selection into the field on Monday, and will face California in the Fayetteville [Arkansas] Regional at 6 p.m. Friday. The other regional matchup is Arkansas vs. Central Connecticut State.

TCU (32-26) was No. 59 in RPI, and were viewed as a long shot to get in the tournament. But the Frogs played well in the Big 12 tournament last weekend, reaching the semifinals. TCU also won two of its final three regular-season series against conference opponents West Virginia and Kansas.

“Four or five weeks ago, nobody was thinking about TCU,” said Ray Tanner, South Carolina’s athletic director who serves as the NCAA baseball selection committee chairman, during the selection show on ESPNU.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“They made a run. They can be dangerous with their starting pitching and they have everybody healthy right now. They were one of the last teams in for sure, but we feel like they’re one of the best teams and deserving of being in the 64.”

The good news for TCU is that right-hander Jared Janczak appears to be back to his old self, and left-hander Nick Lodolo ranks among the top pitchers in college baseball. The Frogs offense is potent, too, pulling away for a 15-3 victory over Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday and also having wins of 5-2 over Baylor and 13-6 over Oklahoma State.

SHARE COPY LINK TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle discussed the Frogs going into Big 12 play this weekend. TCU is riding a four-game winning streak.

TCU has now made the NCAAs in 14 of Jim Schlossnagle’s 16 seasons. The Frogs missed the postseason last season, and were on the verge of missing it for consecutive seasons.