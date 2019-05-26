TCU’s leading scorer Desmond Bane returning for senior season

TCU’s Desmond Bane: Our defense creates offense TCU had its best offensive game against West Virginia on Tuesday. Junior guard Desmond Bane credited the Frogs' defense for opening up the offense. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU had its best offensive game against West Virginia on Tuesday. Junior guard Desmond Bane credited the Frogs' defense for opening up the offense.

Desmond Bane is coming back for his senior season.

The TCU basketball standout guard has made a decision to return after testing the NBA Draft waters, Bane confirmed to the Star-Telegram.

“I’m excited to come back and lead this young group and finish what we’ve began here,” Bane said in a message. “I want to go out with a ‘Bang!’ Coming back another year will allow me to showcase a few abilities I may not have in the past to solidify myself as a draft pick.”

This is good news for TCU’s basketball team that is looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament after being among the top “snubs” of March Madness last season.

Bane was the Frogs scoring leader last season, averaging 15.2 points. He shot 50 percent from the field, and 42.5 percent from 3-point range.

Bane will become an even more focal point in TCU’s offense as Kouat Noi turned professional shortly after the season.