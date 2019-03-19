NIT town? Frogs hosting WNIT game this week

Twenty wins apparently isn’t a benchmark to get in the Big Dance these days.

The TCU men’s team felt snubbed by the NCAA Tournament committee, who left them out after a 20-win season. And the women’s team also found themselves on the wrong side of the bubble after a 20-win season.

So Fort Worth will become NIT country this week.

The men’s basketball team hosts Sam Houston State on Wednesday night, and the women’s team takes on Prairie View A&M on Thursday.

The women’s game time is expected to be set by the end of day Tuesday. Tickets are available, beginning at $11 adults, $6 for youth and $4 for groups, at TCU’s athletics website, or by calling 877-828-3764.

Students get in free.

The women’s program is making its 16th postseason appearance, including its seventh overall WNIT appearance. The Frogs advanced to the WNIT semifinals a year ago.

TCU has never lost to Prairie View A&M, either, boasting a perfect 8-0 record against it. The last matchup between the schools came in 2015.

The winner advances to face the winner of the UT-Arlington and Stephen F. Austin game.