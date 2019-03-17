No. 20 TCU uses 7-run fourth inning to complete series sweep of Eastern Michigan

The Horned Frogs completed the series sweep behind five shutout innings from junior lefty Brandon Williamson in a 12-1 victory over Eastern Michigan on Sunday at Lupton Stadium.

TCU (12-6) came alive in the fourth inning with seven runs on just three hits. Andrew Keefer mashed a two-run double to make it a 5-0 lead shortly after an error allowed the first run of the frame.

Johnny Rizer’s second home run of the season came in the second to make it 2-0. He and junior catcher Zach Humphrey’s led TCU with two hits and two RBI’s.

On the mound, Williamson (2-1) allowed just six hits and struck out five before retiring.

Eastern Michigan’s (3-16-1) lone run of the game came in the seventh as Shane Easter scored on a Zachary Owings base hit.

The Horned Frog bullpen pitched a crisp game, issuing zero walks for the second time this season.

Up next, TCU will head to Arlington for a mid-week matchup against UT-Arlington on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Globe Life Park.