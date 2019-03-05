Former Oklahoma standout Malcolm Kelly ‘amped’ to join TCU’s coaching staff

TCU made it official Tuesday.

Former Oklahoma standout Malcolm Kelly is joining the coaching staff as outside receivers coach.

“I can’t put into words how amped I am to be apart of the @TCUFootball program!” Kelly wrote on his Twitter handle. “What an opportunity to learn from some great minds & develop these young men. Now it’s time to work!”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

I can’t put into words how amped I am to be apart of the @TCUFootball program! What an opportunity to learn from some great minds & develop these young men. Now it’s time to work!#GoFrogs — Malcolm Kelly (@CoachMXKelly) March 5, 2019

Kelly, 32, joined the program in time for spring practice. Rusty Burns has moved into an offensive analyst position.

“While we’re thrilled to welcome Malcolm to TCU, we’re very excited to keep Rusty on our staff,” coach Gary Patterson said in a statement. “Coach Burns has been so valuable to us in our success through the years. He is a big part of the TCU family.”

Kelly spent the last two seasons at Houston. He served as a graduate assistant in 2017, and was elevated to an analyst role in 2018. The Cougars had the seventh-best total offense in the country last season.

Kelly has had a whirlwind the last couple of months. He was initially set to join Stephen F. Austin as its receivers coach before being hired by Arkansas State in mid-January. Now he’s flipping to TCU a little more than a month later.

Kelly is expected to bring an energetic coaching style to the Frogs, something that should excite the receiving corps. TCU, which started three different quarterbacks last season, finished eighth in passing offense among Big 12 schools last season.

Jalen Reagor led the Frogs’ receiving attack with 1,061 yards receiving on 72 catches and nine touchdowns. Other than Reagor, though, no receiver reached even the 500-yard mark. KaVontae Turpin, who was dismissed from the program in late October, had the second-most receiving yards (410) followed by freshman Taye Barber (303).

Kelly had a standout three seasons with the Sooners from 2005-07, finishing with 2,285 yards receiving and 21 TDs in his college career.

The Washington Redskins made Kelly a second-round pick in 2008, but injuries derailed his pro career.