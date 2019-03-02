TCU

TCU changes start time for Tuesday’s baseball game vs. Stephen F. Austin

By Drew Davison

March 02, 2019 02:47 PM

The TCU baseball team has pushed up its start time for Tuesday’s game against Stephen F. Austin to 3 p.m. First pitch had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Lupton Stadium.

Tuesday’s forecast looks OK to play the game, but it will be chilly with highs of 44 and lows of 26.

The Frogs are off to a 6-2 start, including a victory over the University of Houston on Friday afternoon to open the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park. They face Texas A&M tonight in Houston.

TCU is 3-1 at home this season. Tickets are available for purchase by calling 817-257-3764 or through TCU’s athletics website.

