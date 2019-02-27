TCU

Foggy night: TCU, Sam Houston State baseball game canceled in Huntsville

By Drew Davison

February 27, 2019 08:47 PM

Foggy conditions in Huntsville forced the TCU-Sam Houston State game to be canceled on Wednesday. No makeup date was announced.

The Frogs were trailing 10-3 with two outs in the bottom of the second inning when the game was called. TCU left-hander Haylen Green gave up seven runs, including five earned, on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings.

TCU jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-run double to right by catcher Alex Isola. But Sam Houston State scored one run in the bottom half of the first and nine more in the second.

But all the stats will be for naught since the game was canceled.

TCU will trek down to Houston on Thursday morning for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park. The Frogs’ first game is against Houston on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

