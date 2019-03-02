Is Texas Tech the Big 12’s best team? Red Raiders make convincing case in rout of TCU

Texas Tech is in position for at least a share of the Big 12 championship. The Red Raiders certainly look worthy of that title.

No. 11 Texas Tech built a big lead early on and pulled away late in an 81-66 whipping of TCU on Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.

Texas Tech (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) has won seven straight, including routs of Baylor, Kansas and now TCU in the last two weeks.

TCU (18-11, 6-10 Big 12) finds itself squarely on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament berth. The Frogs face the Big 12’s co-leader, Kansas State, on Monday, and then close out the season at Texas next Saturday.

TCU hoped it would get a signature victory on Saturday, encouraging fans to show up and running a “No Sit Saturday” campaign. By the end of it, the Red Raiders faithful were the only ones standing.

Tech’s Tariq Owens posted a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Jarrett Culver and Davide Moretti each had 15 points for the Red Raiders.

TCU’s JD Miller finished with a game-high 18 points. Alex Robinson had 17 points, including 15 in the second half, and Kouat Noi finished with 15.