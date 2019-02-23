Moore dominates once again, but it wasn’t enough for Frogs in tough loss vs. Kansas State

TCU senior Jordan Moore’s 27 points and 11 rebounds wasn’t enough as the Frogs dropped their second game at home this season to Kansas State, 75-72, on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena.

“It hurts and it stings but I know this is a team that can accomplish what it set out to do,” TCU head coach Raegan Pebley said. “And we have to immediately bounce back, be mature, and focus on the mission.”

Moore, who came into the game averaging 15 points per game, was key for the Frogs in a 7-0 run in the final two minutes of the second quarter that helped them tie the game at 36 at halftime. She finished 8 of 12 from the field, including going 11 of 12 from the free throw line and contributed five blocks while collecting her ninth double-double of the season.

“I would say my teammates, them just making sure I am where they need me to be and playing hard every possession,” said Moore on what sparked her on-court effort.

Fellow senior Amy Okonkwo added 15 points on a career-high five 3-pointers for TCU (18-7, 8-7 Big 12). Junior Kianna Ray had 12 points and six assists.

TCU opened up the second half on an 11-0 run. But the Wildcats (17-10, 8-7 Big 12) stayed the course and had four players score in double digits.

Kansas State’s leading scorer Peyton Williams scored 12 points in the first half but was held in check in the second half to only six points. Alongside William’s 18 points, Jasuaen Beard scored 15 points off the bench.





“I think in the first half we did a great job of locking in defensively, which gave us a lot of effort to give,” Okonkwo said. “But that’s something we lacked in the second half.”

Both teams forced 19 turnovers and Kansas State won the rebound battle, 33-32.

TCU shot 37 percent as a team from the field and was efficient at the free throw line, knocking down 22 of 30.

Losing three of its last four, every game matters now as the Frogs head into the last three regular season games.

“They are going to keep fighting and growing and getting better,” Pebley said on what to expect from the Horned frogs for the remainder of the season. “It’s one game at a time, and we’ll get better.”

Bubbling at the fifth spot in the Big 12, the Frogs look to bounce back as they travel to Kansas on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tip. Kansas State returns home to face West Virginia at 7 p.m.