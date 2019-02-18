Rain and cold forecast has pushed TCU baseball’s home opener back. Here’s the new date

TCU baseball fans will have to wait an extra day for the home opener.

With a rainy and cold forecast for Tuesday night, the Frogs will move their home opener against Abilene Christian to Wednesday.

First pitch will remain at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game against Grand Canyon University has moved to a 3 p.m. first pitch.

TCU returns home after opening its season by going 2-1 in the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. The weekend was capped with an upset of top-ranked Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Junior left-hander Haylen Green is expected to start the home opener against Abilene Christian.

Green appeared in 16 games, including five starts, for the Frogs last season. He went 2-2 with a 4.29 ERA.