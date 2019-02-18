TCU

Was TCU’s upset of No. 1 Vanderbilt enough to get them into Baseball America’s Top 25?

By Drew Davison

February 18, 2019 12:12 PM

TCU’s upset of top-ranked Vanderbilt on Sunday has landed it in Baseball America’s latest Top 25 poll.

The Frogs were ranked No. 24 in the publication’s latest rankings, released Monday.

TCU, which went 2-1 at the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the only unranked team that entered the rankings after college baseball’s opening weekend.

Vanderbilt remained in the top spot despite the loss to TCU. In fact, the Top 10 were unchanged as the programs went a combined 29-2 on the opening weekend.

TCU has its home opener on Wednesday against Abilene Christian. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Lupton Stadium.

Drew Davison

Drew Davison is the TCU and Big 12 sports writer for the Star-Telegram.

