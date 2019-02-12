TCU, UTA players highlight Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger watch list

TCU’s Josh Watson and UTA’s Will Olson are among 30 players on the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award watch list.
Watson, an Arlington Martin product, batted .305 last year for the Frogs. He started all 56 games and led the team with 64 hits. Watson was drafted in the 35th round of last year’s MLB Draft, but opted to return to school for his senior season.
Olson, who played high school ball at Sherman, hit .270 worn seven home runs and 30 RBIs.
Another local player of note is Dallas Baptist’s Jimmy Glowenke out of Flower Mound Marcus. He batted .336 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs.
The award is in its third year of existence. Baylor’s Richard Cunningham, Texas A&M’s Braden Shewmake and Houston’s Joe Davis are the only players who have been on the BBCSA watch list for all three years.
Two players on this year’s watch list, Texas Tech’s Josh Jung (2018) and A&M’s Shewmake (2017), were finalists for the award in the past.
Finalists will be named in May and the winner will be announced in June. A gala honoring the winner takes place in the fall.
Texas Tech’s Hunter Hargrove was the winner of the inaugural BBCSA in 2017 while Dallas Baptist’s Devlin Granberg took home the honor in 2018.
The watch list is open to all Division I baseball programs in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico. This year’s list consists for 30 players representing 26 programs in the five states.
The entire watch list --
Robin Adames, Lamar
Bryan Arias, UTSA
Jonathon Artigues, Tulane
Kyle Bergeron, UIW
David Burts, Texas A&M CC
Braden Comeaux, Rice
Richard Cunningham, Baylor
Joe Davis, Houston
Antoine Duplantis, LSU
Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas
Jimmy Glowenke, DBU
Nick Gonzales, N. Mexico St.
Coleman Grubbs, UTRGV
Caleb Henderson, N. Mexico St.
Spencer Henson, ORU
Pearce Howard, UNO
Josh Jung, TX Tech
J.P. Lagreco, NWST
Kyle MacDonald, Arkansas St.
Grant Mathews, Tulane
Will Olson, UTA
Drake Osborn, TX A&M CC
Rafael Ramirez, Grambling St
Braden Shewmake, TX A&M
Andy Thomas, Baylor
Ethan Valdez, Nicholls St.
Brylie Ware, OU
Josh Watson, TCU
Hunter Wells, LA Tech
Zach Zubia, UT
