This TCU basketball player was just named Big 12 Player of the Week

By Drew Davison

February 11, 2019 12:30 PM

TCU junior guard Desmond Bane earned Big 12 player of the week honors for his performances last week in victories over Oklahoma State and No. 17 Iowa State, the conference announced Monday.

Bane averaged 21.5 points a game. He tied his season-high with 26 points against Oklahoma State, including a season-best 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Against Iowa State, Bane scored 17 points -- all in the second half -- to help TCU earn its first road victory over a ranked team since January 1998.

Bane is the second TCU player to earn that honor this season. Sophomore Kouat Noi won the distinction last month.

It’s the second Big 12 honor for Bane in his career. He earned newcomer of the week honors as a freshman in 2016-17 after scoring 18 points and grabbing seven rebounds against Bradley.

Kansas’ Dedric Lawson and Texas’ Courtney Ramey shared newcomer of the week honors.

TCU hosts No. 14 Kansas in a Big Monday showdown at 8 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena. The Frogs are 3-point favorites going into the game, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers.

Drew Davison

