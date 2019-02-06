TCU trio at it again as Frogs overcome largest comeback of season to beat Tech

Senior center Jordan Moore was in double-double form with 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead TCU to its largest comeback victory of the season, 70-63, on Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

Moore, who has posted four double-doubles in the last five games, was critical for the Frogs who outscored Texas Tech, 22-8, in the fourth quarter. Moore finished 8 of 15 from the floor, including going 4 of 8 at the free throw line.

“She battled,” head coach Raegan Pebley told gofrogs.com. “Her and Kianna (Ray) were our emotional drive and gave us the energy we needed to finish this game out.”

Suffering a 15-point deficit in the second half, TCU (17-5, 7-4 Big 12) locked up Texas Tech (10-12, 1-10 Big 12) defensively in the final quarter, holding the Lady Raiders to 22 percent shooting from the floor and 0 of 9 from beyond the arc.

“It shows our toughness, our grit,” Pebley said. “Tech came out with a really good game plan, they were tough and aggressive – but our team just stayed with it.”

TCU senior forward Amy Okonkwo continued her offensive rhythm in scoring 14 points, for her seventh-consecutive game with double digit scoring. Lauren Heard added 9 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Despite a poor shooting night, Texas Tech’s leading scorer freshman guard Chrislyn Carr had 17 points. Brittany Brewer chipped in 15 of her own and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Frogs didn’t get off to a hot start but stayed the course, shooting just under 40 percent as a team and forced 18 turnovers.

“We had to change our offensive identity to finish this game,” Pebley said.

TCU, which sits at 5th place in the Big 12, will have its hot streak put to the test as the Frogs head down to Waco to face No. 1 ranked Baylor on Saturday for a 12 p.m. tip. Texas Tech, losers of eight straight, travel to Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m.