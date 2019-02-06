TCU has a new assists king -- Alex Robinson

TCU has a new assists king.

Senior point guard Alex Robinson set the school-record for assists against Oklahoma State on Wednesday night at Schollmaier Arena. Robinson passed Corey Santee’s record of 575 career assists with an assist to Desmond Bane for a 3-pointer with 9:08 left in the game.

Robinson tied Santee’s record with an assist to Bane on a 3-pointer a couple minutes earlier. That 3-pointer happened to put Bane in the 1,000-point club, something Robinson joined Saturday in Waco.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon presented a game ball commemorating the 1,000-point feat to Robinson before Wednesday’s game. He’ll likely get another game ball before TCU’s next home game against Kansas on Monday.

Santee, a graduate assistant on TCU’s coaching staff, had a special message played on the video board congratulating Robinson. Robinson broke the record in just three seasons as he started his college career at Texas A&M.

Robinson talked to the Star-Telegram at length about what the assists record would mean earlier this month.





“Honestly, I don’t know how I’m going to take it,” Robinson said. “I don’t know if I’ll be real cool about it, or if I’m going to cry. I don’t know what will happen.

“It’s going to be huge for me. This is very important. I know everything I’ve been through … I never thought I’d have a record like that.”

Robinson starred at Mansfield Timberview and then headed to Texas A&M. He wasn’t the right fit in Billy Kennedy’s system, and headed back to Tarrant County when Trent Johnson was still coaching TCU.

Robinson never played in a game under Johnson, but has flourished in Jamie Dixon’s spread motion offense the past three seasons. He has earned Dixon’s trust and has plenty of freedom on the court.

But winning has always been the No. 1 goal for Robinson. In order for TCU to win, Robinson has to distribute the basketball.

“Most people are obsessed with scoring,” Robinson said. “A lot of people nowadays get too caught up in statistics and scoring and forget about winning. They feel like if you get the right stats and you don’t win, everything is still OK. That’s not right.

“My biggest thing is just winning. For our team, me distributing helps us win. I understand that’s my role and I’ve just embraced that. I’m all about winning. Whatever I have to do to help us win.”

Santee, who played at TCU from 2001-05, has enjoyed witnessing TCU turn into a respected program in recent years and is more than ready to see Robinson take the top spot in the record books.

“Man, it’s a blessing. I tell him all the time, I wouldn’t want to be in another place,” said Santee, who played under Billy Tubbs and Neil Dougherty in his college career.

“Alex is excited about the opportunity. I’m like, ‘Look man, records are meant to be broken. Hopefully in the future you’ll be mentoring the next kid that comes around and you keep it going.’ I’m nothing but happy for him.

“It’s just special watching him pass the ball.”