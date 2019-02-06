JD Miller’s buzzer-beater lifts TCU to much-needed win over Oklahoma State

TCU survived what could have been a crippling loss to its NCAA Tournament resume.

Senior JD Miller provided the heroics late, taking a pass near midcourt and driving for a short jumper that swished through the net for a 70-68 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night at Schollmaier Arena.

Miller had missed his previous four shots, and was just 2-of-11 from the field before draining the game-sealing bucket. He finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, becoming the story on a night Alex Robinson set the school’s all-time assists record and Desmond Bane joined the 1,000-point club.

TCU, after squandering a 13-point first-half lead and playing from behind late, couldn’t make a 68-65 lead stand with 24 seconds left in regulation.

Oklahoma State’s Thomas Dziagwa made a 3-pointer with five seconds left that looked as though it would send the game into overtime. But Miller came to the rescue for the Frogs.

It was a much-needed win for a TCU team (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) that had been blown out in its previous two games. The Frogs still haven’t topped the 70-point mark for six straight games, but at least it found the winning touch.

A loss to Oklahoma State (9-13, 2-7 Big 12) could have hurt TCU’s NCAA Tournament chances in the long run. Instead, it’ll be remembered as an early February win.

It appeared TCU was on its way to an easy win in the first half.

Robinson became the school’s all-time leader in assists. Bane joined the 1,000-point club. The defense played well. Oh, and all of that happened before the athletics department rolled out the new football uniforms at halftime with former stars Josh Doctson, Josh Boyce and Derrick Kindred.





The second half? A different story.

The offense struggled and Oklahoma State took its first lead with 8:17 left in the game.

Dziagwa drained a contested 3-pointer, which gave the Cowboys a 49-48 lead, erasing what had been a 13-point deficit at one point in the first half.

TCU regained the lead on the next possession on a jumper by Robinson, but Oklahoma State responded with an 8-0 run to take a 57-50. Cowboys forward Yor Anei accounted for six points in that stretch.

But TCU didn’t go away. Kendric Davis converted a three-point play, and Kouat Noi knocked down a 3-pointer to keep the Frogs within striking distance.

TCU eventually regained a 66-65 lead with 1:16 left when Bane made a layup after his first attempt had been blocked. Bane knocked in a pair of free throws to make it 68-65 with 24 seconds left before Dziagwa evened it with another 3-pointer with five seconds left.

In the end, that was enough time for Miller to get to the court. All of 0.3 seconds remained for Oklahoma State, which couldn’t pull off a miracle.

Bane finished with a team-high 26 points and matched his career-high with six 3-pointers, including five in the first half. This after he had been held scoreless in the opening half of TCU’s blowout losses at Texas Tech (84-65) and Baylor (90-64) last week.

And the defense did its part, limiting the Big 12’s best 3-point shooting team to just 2-of-10 from 3-point range in the first half.





TCU had a 39-28 lead at half, but let Oklahoma State make it interesting late.

For Robinson, the night will be memorable as the assists record is something he coveted. It had been held by TCU graduate assistant Corey Santee, who had 575 assists in his career from 2001-05 with the Frogs.

Robinson broke the record with 9:08 left, setting up Bane on a 3-pointer. He tied the record with an assist to Bane on a 3-pointer a couple minutes earlier, the same shot that put Bane in the 1,000-point club. Robinson joined the 1,000-point club on Saturday in Waco.

But the assists record is more meaningful for the Mansfield Timberview product, considering he did it in three seasons. Robinson started his college career at Texas A&M before transferring to TCU (where his mom, Darla, played on the women’s team).

Most important it happened on a night TCU won.

“Most people are obsessed with scoring,” Robinson told the Star-Telegram last month. “A lot of people nowadays get too caught up in statistics and scoring and forget about winning. They feel like if you get the right stats and you don’t win, everything is still OK. That’s not right.

“My biggest thing is just winning. For our team, me distributing helps us win. I understand that’s my role and I’ve just embraced that. I’m all about winning. Whatever I have to do to help us win.”

TCU next faces Iowa State (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon in Ames. The Frogs will be looking to earn their first Big 12 road win of the season.