The Makai Mason Show: 3-point barrage by Baylor leads to 90-64 victory over TCU

Baylor senior guard Makai Mason couldn’t miss. Or at least it seemed that way.

Mason drained 3-pointers from the corner. From the wing. From NBA range. Heck, it didn’t matter if they were contested or not.

TCU couldn’t do anything to stop it. Or even slow it down.

Mason had a career night and Baylor thoroughly whipped TCU 90-64 on Saturday night at the Ferrell Center. Mason finished with a career-high 40 points on 14-of-20 shooting, including 9-of-12 from 3-point range.

Baylor (15-6, 6-2 Big 12) extended its winning streak to six games and is clearly the hottest team in the Big 12. Maybe the country.

TCU (15-6, 3-5 Big 12), meanwhile, fell to 0-5 on the road in Big 12 games. The Frogs have been on the wrong side of consecutive blowouts -- Texas Tech won by 19 on Monday, and Baylor won by 26 on Saturday.

The 26-point loss is the biggest loss this season for TCU, and the 90 points are the most its surrendered.

Baylor took a 9-8 lead on a jumper by Mario Kegler with 15:32 left in the first half, and stayed in front the rest of the way. The Bears led by as many as 11 in the opening half, courtesy of Mason’s 13 points in the opening half.

Baylor pulled away early in the second half. Mason opened by scoring the first seven points, including knocking down his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 18:05 left.

Mason then drained consecutive 3-pointers in a 31-second stretch to extend the Bears lead to 55-35 with 14:53 left.

Baylor never looked back, finishing 15-for-28 from 3-point range. The most 3-pointers an opponent had made against TCU was nine before Saturday.

TCU, believe it or not, entered with the Big 12’s best 3-point defense in league games, limiting opponents to just 28.8 percent. Baylor, though, had been the conference’s best team from long range in league play (38 percent).

TCU made just 4-of-14 3-point attempts.

It wasn’t just the 3-point differential. TCU failed to reach the 70-point mark for the fifth consecutive game.

In the end, the night belonged to Mason. It was his first career 40-point game. His previous best? As a sophomore at Yale when he dropped 31 points on, who else, Baylor in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.