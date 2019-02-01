How Baylor became the Big 12’s hottest team without its best player

Baylor lost its best player earlier this month when sophomore forward Tristan Clark underwent season-ending surgery on his left knee.





At the time, Clark had been averaging 14.6 points a game and had the country’s best field goal percentage at 73.7 percent.

It wasn’t surprising to see the Bears fall in their first game without Clark, 73-68 to then-No. 7 Kansas. It would’ve been understandable if Baylor sulked and went on to a forgettable season.

But the Bears have regrouped and are now the hottest team in the Big 12, tied atop the conference standings. Baylor (14-6, 5-2 Big 12) has won five straight games, including a 12-point victory over then-No. 8 Texas Tech and whipping Oklahoma by 30 points on the Sooners home floor Monday.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“When Tristan went down, we came together,” senior guard King McClure said. “He’s our brother and we wanted to rally around him.”

They’ve certainly done that and will be looking to win their sixth straight against TCU (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) on Saturday night in Waco.

TCU knocked off Baylor 85-81 in the Big 12 opener last month, but both teams have adjusted.

TCU, despite its showing at Texas Tech on Monday, has made strides defensively. Baylor has found ways to succeed going with a smaller lineup with Clark out.

“We’re a different team,” McClure said. “I feel playing smaller has definitely helped us. We’ve definitely got some guards who can play.”

McClure, as well as senior point guard Makai Mason, headline the list. McClure is in the midst of his best college season, averaging 10.4 points, and is liable to go off any night. He had 29 points against Oklahoma State, for instance.

And Mason is making a seamless transition as a grad transfer from Yale. He has scored double-figures in 16 of 17 games played this season, and is shooting 44.5 percent from the field.

He has become a bigger threat since Big 12 play began, too, averaging 17.3 points in league games, the fourth-most of any player within the conference.

“He’s a scoring point guard,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said of Mason. “He can drive it. Obviously he can shoot it. He’s 23-years-old ... he’s older than everyone on the floor and that’s a good talent to have. He’s good and he’s a big part of why they’re playing better now.”

Another reason is freshman guard Jared Butler, a player who seemingly didn’t have much of a learning curve going from high school to college basketball.

Butler scored only four points in the first meeting between Baylor and TCU, but has become a bigger scoring threat of late in conference play.

“The guards are very aggressive now,” Dixon said.

Dixon mentioned Villanova as a team that has had success when it went with a smaller, guard-heavy lineup, much like Baylor is now. To Dixon, it’s easier for teams to go smaller than bigger.

“In some ways I’m surprised, [Clark] is their best player,” Dixon said. “But I can see how it can help at times.”

Baylor, though, is just happy that things have come together with or without Clark. This is a team that suffered a season-opening loss to Texas Southern, and had other non-conference losses to respected programs, but ones in down years, such as Wichita State and Stephen F. Austin.

“Beginning the year with five newcomers, our defense was a lot further ahead than our offense was,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “When Tristan went down, I thought we finally figured out offensively what we were gong to do. To the guys credit, since Tristan went down, we made a lot of changes. The familiarity and the players knowing what we wanted, what we thought, how we wanted to play, good shot selection, how we wanted to move the ball, I thought the guys got a feel for playing for each other.

“Everyone played for each other and wanting to pick it up for Tristan not being there.”