Heard’s career-high, Ray’s sharpshooting help TCU to huge road win in Big 12

Sophomore guard Lauren Heard had a career-high 20 points and TCU shot 41 percent from the floor to defeat Kansas State, 61-47, at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday in Manhattan, KS.

Heard, who was averaging seven points per game, was aggressive on defense and had a career-high six steals in aiding the Frogs (15-5, 5-4 Big 12) to 23 points-off-turnovers.

“I’m proud of our whole squad and people stepped up in a lot of different ways,” Frogs head coach Raegan Pebley told gofrogs.com. “And to get a road win in the Big 12 means a lot, no matter how you get it done.”

TCU junior guard Kianna Ray was red-hot from beyond the arc and hit a 3-pointer that capped off a 10-0 run to give the Frogs a 37-23 lead late in the third quarter. Ray finished with 16 points aided by a 4-for-5 night from beyond the arc. Amy Okonkwo added 16 points on 5 of 11 shooting.

Jordan Moore, the Frogs’ leading scorer, had a quiet night with only six points, but she didn’t need to score as Heard, Ray, and Okonkwo combined for 52 points.

“We’re a team that doesn’t focus our offense around one person, it’s really about developing everyone’s offensive threats and abilities,” Pebley told gofrogs.com.

Kayla Goth, a 2018-2019 Nancy Lieberman award watch list member, led Kansas State (13-8, 4-5 Big 12) with 17 points, but the Wildcats were limited offensively with no other player in double-digit scoring. TCU held Kansas State to 16 percent from 3-point range and forced 21 turnovers.

TCU, which sits in fifth place in the Big 12, will look to make it four straight when it returns home to host Oklahoma State on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tip. Kansas State will stay at home for a matchup against Iowa State on Saturday at 1 p.m.