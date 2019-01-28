TCU is entering Texas Tech game with reigning Big 12 player of the week Kouat Noi

TCU will have the reigning Big 12 player of the week on its side against Texas Tech tonight.

Sophomore forward Kouat Noi earned those honors on Monday after a standout week that saw him average 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in wins over Texas and Florida.

Noi is the first TCU player to be recognized with that distinction this season. It is also his first-career Big 12 award.

The Australian scored 15 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double in TCU’s 65-61 victory over Texas, and then poured in 22 points during TCU’s 55-50 victory over Florida.

Noi ranks ninth in the league in scoring with 14.7 points a game.

After the Florida game, Noi mentioned playing more in the 3-spot has helped him become a more all-around player with his rebounding numbers improving.

“I think moving to the 3-spot led to me crashing the boards much easier,” Noi said. “The 3 position can’t really box me out, so I just run and get to the boards.”

The Frogs will need Noi to keep up that level of play tonight against Texas Tech. TCU is searching for its first road win over a ranked team in more than two decades. The Frogs are in the midst of a 48-game drought and counting.

Tip off is set for 8 p.m. tonight at United Supermarkets Arena. The “Big Monday” game will be broadcast on ESPN.