Moore, Okonkwo combine for 38 points, but TCU unable to upset Longhorns in Austin

Seniors Jordan Moore and Amy Okonkwo combined for 38 points for TCU but the Frogs weren’t able to get over the hump falling to No. 11 Texas, 73-67, on Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center.
Down by as much as 15 in the second half, TCU (12-5, 2-4 Big 12) had its opportunities and even drew to within 1 point late. But the Longhorns, led by Joyner Holmes’s 17 points, were able to get a late steal and hit 5-of-6 free throws late to secure the win.
“I definitely see growth in our team. We might be disappointed but we are not discouraged,” TCU head coach Raegan Pebley said in a press release. “That is growth in our team. We can self-evaluate and take a look at ourselves honestly to see what our best-self looks like, what that means, both individually and collectively, and see how to manufacture that and make sure that is brought every game. I think that is what helps us from game-to-game and what helps us go from a second quarter into a second half and be able to be better.”
The Frogs became the second team all season to win the rebound battler over Texas (15-3, 5-1 Big 12), 34-33. But TCU also had 16 turnovers, which resulted in 24 points for the Longhorns.
Moore led all scorers with 20 points (8 of 12 from the floor) and also grabbed seven rebounds while Okonkwo had 18 and Jayde Woods added a season-high 12 points for the Frogs.
Texas was effective beyond the arc in the second half, shooting 80 percent. The Longhorns had four score in double-digits.
TCU, which sits in 7th place in the Big 12, will look to climb the standings when it returns home to host Oklahoma on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Texas looks to continue its bid for the best team in the Big 12 as it takes on Kansas in Austin on Wednesday.
