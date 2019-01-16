TCU uses best fourth quarter of the season to rally past Texas Tech

Following back to back game against top-20 opponents, TCU snapped its three-game losing streak with a 31-point fourth quarter in a comeback, 78-70, victory over Texas Tech on Wednesday at Schollmaier Arena.

Kianna Ray caught fire for the Frogs, going 10 of 19 from the floor for a team-high 24 points. Amy Okonkwo added 16 points, including her 1,000th career point, to help TCU improve to 12-4 overall and 2-3 in Big 12 play.

“That fourth quarter was really big for us,” TCU head coach Raegan Pebley said. “Scoring 31 points, rebounding well. Our rebounding in the second half was a big key for us to win the game.”

Brittany Brewer led Texas Tech (10-6, 1-4) with 27 points on an efficient 12 of 17 shooting, but it simply wasn’t enough to overcome TCU’s best fourth quarter of the season.

TCU (12-4, 2-3 Big 12) came out firing but was unable to hit a 3-pointer, going 0 for 5 as they trailed, 18-14, after the opening quarter.





In the second half, TCU found its open shooter as three different Frogs scored on a 9-0 run in just over a minute to cut Texas Tech’s lead to 42-41. Brewer, though, did her best to keep the Lady Raiders in front, scoring 10 points in the third to push Tech’s lead to 54-47 heading into the fourth.

Ray hit two jumpers on back-to-back possessions for the Horned Frogs to spark a quick, 6-0, run to cut the Texas Tech’s lead down 58-56 with 6:33 remaining.





The Frogs defense got after it in crunch time and forced eight turnovers in the fourth quarter.

“You are going to have to show a lot of grit, a lot of basketball IQ and lot of poise down the stretch,” TCU head coach Raegan Pebley said on what its going to take to win in the Big 12.

Ray was the offensive spark TCU needed, scoring 11 of her career-high 24 in the fourth.

The Horned Frogs outscored Texas Tech, 31-16, in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

“We wanted it really bad,” said Ray on her team’s fourth quarter run. “We needed this win, so continuing to instill that effort into each other was huge and when we have energy we can do some damage.”

Ray stuffed the stat sheet with five rebounds and a career-high five steals.

Alexandra Crain finished with a career-high 11 points on a perfect 4 for 4 from the field, including hitting all three 3-point attempts.

“That’s something we believe in Alex,” Pebley on Crain’s shooting night. “I think she will be a great player in this program and in this league because she has that ability to score.”

Jordan Moore had 10 points and eight rebounds for TCU, which forced 20 turnovers and had six blocks in the game.

Up next, the Horned Frogs head down to Austin to take on Texas (14-3, 4-1 Big 12) on Saturday with a 1 p.m. tip-off.