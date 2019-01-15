TCU has its best scoring night as Frogs whip West Virginia

Facing the Big 12’s worst defense, TCU’s basketball team did what it should – pour it on.

TCU, coming off its worst shooting performance of the season Saturday at Oklahoma, drained jumper after jumper and 3-pointer after 3-pointer to put up a season-high in points Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena.

West Virginia had no chance and played like a team that hadn’t won since Big 12 play began. TCU cruised to a 98-67 victory, snapping a brief two-game losing drought.

TCU (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) has won consecutive home games against West Virginia. But, unlike last season’s upset over the No. 7 team in the country, this came against a Mountaineers team that has now lost five straight and fell below .500 (8-9).

TCU junior guard Desmond Bane led the scoring attack with a season-high 26 points, his fifth 20-point performance of the season. Alex Robinson added 14 points and 10 assists, and JD Miller had 13 points.

Kouat Noi and freshman forward Lat Mayen each had 12 points. For Mayen, it marked a career-high in points and minutes (26). It’s the most action Mayen has seen this season as he’s battled a knee injury.

The Frogs had another solid night on the boards, too, grabbing 15 offensive rebounds and turning those into 14 second-chance points. TCU converted 17 offensive rebounds against OU into just eight points on Saturday.

TCU took a 6-5 lead on a jumper by Bane with 15:05 left in the first half, and didn’t trail the rest of the way.

The Frogs went on a 13-0 run early in first half to build a 21-7 lead, and then had a 24-2 run between the end of the first half and start of the second half to take a 61-32 lead.

As stated, the Mountaineers never had a chance to get back in it. West Virginia’s James Bolden finished with a team-high 15 points.