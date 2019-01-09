Frogs lose back-to-back games for first time this season in clunker at No. 20 Iowa State

For the first time this season, TCU is on a losing streak.

The Horned Frogs simply couldn’t get anything going offensively, shooting just 31 percent, in a 92-54 loss to No. 20 Iowa State on Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, IA.

TCU (11-3, 1-2 Big 12) stayed with Iowa State (13-2, 3-0 Big 12) in the first quarter by forcing seven turnovers. But the Frogs still trailed, 14-10, despite holding the Cyclones without a field goal for the last five minutes.

Iowa State woke up in the second quarter and used a 16-2 run to build a 34-13 lead.

Coming out the break, Lauren Heard scored five points in attempt to give TCU a spark offensively. Yet, the Horned Frogs were still playing catch-up, 51-30, with five minutes left in the third.

Iowa State didn’t pump the brakes and outscored the Frogs, 27-21, with a 24-point lead heading into the fourth.

Not being able to get within a single-digit deficit, rebounds seemed to be TCU’s kryptonite, as Iowa State out-rebounded the Horned Frogs 57-24.

Jordan Moore was not herself, only taking three shots and scoring eight points. Kianna Ray led TCU with 10 points and Heard finished with eight.

The Horned Frogs look to bounce back as they return home to take on national power Baylor on Saturday at 3 p.m.