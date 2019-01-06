Jordan Moore does what she can, but it wasn’t enough for the Frogs on the road at OSU

Jordan Moore scored a season-high 26 points for TCU but it wasn’t enough to hold off Oklahoma State as the Horned Frogs dropped their Big 12 road opener, 75-71, on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

Coming off an eight-game win streak, TCU (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) found itself in trouble early as Oklahoma State (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) jumped out to a 19-13 lead after one quarter of play.

Led by Moore, the Frogs kept pushing with a 7-0 run in the second quarter to close to gap to single digits, 36-27.

Moore dropped 14 points and grabbed seven boards in the first half as TCU trailed at halftime, 40-31, for only the second time this season.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The Horned Frogs started cooking in the second half as freshman guard Ryan Payne hit a crossover jumper to cap off another 7-0 run to bring TCU to within three with 4:47 left in the third quarter.

Moore was the Frogs’ offensive hope as she powered her way in the low-post and connected on an and-1 in the closing seconds of the third quarter. But Oklahoma State still held onto the lead, 55-52, heading into the fourth.

Despite Moore stuffing the stat sheet, TCU was unable to get over the hump and gain the lead as Oklahoma State made 9-of-11 free throws in the final five minutes to hand the Frogs their second loss of the season.

Along with her 26 points, Moore grabbed 9 rebounds and blocked three shots. Lauren Heard added 11 points and Amy Okonkwo was held to just eight points off the bench.

TCU struggled from the line, making just 12-of-21. Oklahoma State won the glass battle, 41-31, over the Frogs.

The Horned Frogs look to bounce back as they stay on the road to take on No. 25 Iowa State on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.