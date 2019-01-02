Okonkwo, defense fuel TCU to win in Big 12 opener; improve to 12-1 on season

Amy Okonkwo was up to her usual self for TCU on Wednesday.

That was bad news for West Virginia.

Okonkwo led the Frogs with 17 points to held TCU open up Big 12 play with a 62-48 victory over the Mountaineers at Schollmaier Arena.

It was TCU’s eight-straight victory as it improved to 12-1 on the season.

Okonkwo’s lost-post partner, Jordan Moore, scored 9 of her 11 points halfway through the second quarter as TCU’s defense held WVU (9-4) to just eight points in the quarter.

Fueled off its defense, TCU went on a 16-0 run to push its lead to 36-22 at the break.

West Virginia wanted to be heard in the second half and opened up with a 8-0 run to keep things intriguing. But Okonkwo was simply too much to handle as she had 14 points heading into the fourth.

Kianna Ray buried a corner-three to cap off a 7-0 TCU run in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter to put the game away.

TCU’s defense held the Mountaineers to just 32 percent shooting from the field and blocked 9 shots.

Jayde Woods added 9 points.

The Horned Frogs look to continue rolling as they head to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State on Sunday at 1 p.m.