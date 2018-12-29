Frogs roll into Big 12 play as hot as any team in country

Consider TCU’s non-conference portion of its schedule a resounding success.

The Frogs’ women’s basketball team will head into Big 12 play with a 10-1 record thanks to an 88-31 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena.

The win, aided by a 55-10 advantage in the second half, ties the best start in school history.

After only scoring 12 first quarter points, TCU was able to get shots to start falling in the second quarter. The three’s started to fall as Dakota Vann and Amy Okonkwo hit back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to give the Frogs a 20-14 lead in the second quarter.

TCU ended the first half on a 9-0 run to head into the locker room with a 33-21 lead.

It was all purple for the remainder of Saturdays contest.

The Horned Frogs exploded for a 22-0 run coming out of halftime to gain a near 40-point lead.

Through three quarters, Adeola Akomolafe posted her second career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

TCU held Alcorn State (1-11) to 25 percent shooting from the floor and forced 30 turnovers.

Okonkwo finished with 17 points and five rebounds on 50 percent shooting. Yummy Morris added 13 points off the bench.

The Frogs look to continue rolling as Big 12 play commences with West Virginia heading to Fort Worth on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.