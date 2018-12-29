‘Clark the Bald Eagle’ steals pregame show at Cotton Bowl

The eagle landed ... eventually.

Clark, a non-releasable bald eagle, took a few detours as part of the Cotton Bowl pregame festivities at AT&T Stadium. Instead of heading to his handlers in the Notre Dame end zone as part of the National Anthem ceremonies, Clark instead reverted to where he started his flight and landed on a fan.

Clark took off on another free fly, but wound up flying to a different section and landing on another fan. One of his handlers eventually retrieved him, but he certainly stole the show early on.

Clark hatched in 2003 at the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis as part of a program to reintroduce the species while it was on the endangered-species list.

Clark has gone on to educate millions of people on the importance of protecting the bald eagle, as well as their natural environment.

